 2024 Diversity Calendar | Diversity | DW | 11.01.2024

Diversity

2024 Diversity Calendar

The Diversity Calendar is back for 2024, with more diversity than ever!

he Diversity Calendar 2024 is shown in table form. Each column represents a month. The calendar provides a good overview of interfaith celebrations, action-days, and commemorative days, with each shown in a different colour.

The Diversity Calendar 2024 is available

Alright, so you’ve probably already got your cat calendars at home… but what about at the office or above your work-desk? Still empty? Then it’s time to get your hands on a brand-new DW Diversity Calendar.

 

The Diversity Calendar contains important societal and cultural dates, as well as public holidays and school terms in Germany for parents and families. We’ve also included religious holidays, action and memorial days, and key Deutsche Welle events. 

The Diversity Calendar is available in digital format – either as a pdf download (follow the link at the end of the article) or you can add the Outlook calendar with the following steps: 

1.         Sign into Outlook on the web 

2.         Select Calendar   

3.         In the navigation pane, select Add calendar 

4.         Select Subscribe from web. 

5.          Enter the url & Select Import. 

6.         Name the calendar "Diversity Calendar 2024" and save. 

7.         Disable “shared view” so that both calendars overlap. 

8.         Done! 

Downloads

2024 Diversity Calendar as PDF

