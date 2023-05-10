70 Years of DW: The road to becoming an international source of information
2017: InfoMigrants online platform
InfoMigrants provides information for migrants and refugees, now in six languages: English, Arabic, French, Dari, Pashto and Bengali. DW cooperates with France Médias Monde and Italian news agency ANSA on this EU project. It provides independent, reliable information for people thinking about leaving their country, for those on their way to Europe, and for others who have already arrived.