 70 Years of DW: The road to becoming an international source of information

Press

70 Years of DW: The road to becoming an international source of information

How has DW changed in the context of historical events over the last seven decades? What topics has it shed a light on? The picture gallery shows some selected highlights from 70 years of DW.

  • DW-Studio beim NWDR 1953

    1953: DW begins broadcasting

    On May 3, 1953, DW is heard via shortwave for the first time. The program begins with an address by the Federal President of Germany, Theodor Heuss. He opens the broadcast with an address to the "dear and honored listeners in far-off lands." DW is tasked with communicating the new, democratic Germany and provide a voice in the media for the country's readmission to the international community.

  • Deutschkurse | Nicos Weg | Keyvisual b

    1957: Launch of language courses

    "Learn German with Deutsche Welle" is the message that four broadcast languages communicate in October. It marks the kick-off for the successful German as a foreign language courses offered via radio, and later via TV and social media. Promoting German has been part of DW's mission since 2005. DW later created an interactive online "classroom". The series "Nico's Weg" (2019) is especially popular.

  • DW 70 Jahre | Mitarbeiter ILAP Redaktion Portugiesisch

    1962: Start of Spanish and Portuguese radio programming

    In July 1962, Spanish for Latin America and Portuguese for Brazil are added to the foreign language program. The radio program for Latin America starts during the Stroessner dictatorship in Paraguay and the early days of the Castro dictatorship in Cuba. DW also becomes an important independent mouthpiece on the continent during the military dictatorship in Brazil (1964 - 1985).

  • In der Kisuaheli-Redaktion 1963

    1963: Launch of Kiswahili and Haussa for Africa

    The wave of independence that swept across Africa in the 1960s also brought innovations for DW's language newsrooms. After first reporting in English and then French, DW taps new target audiences in 1963: With Kiswahili and Haussa, DW reports for the first time in African languages. The photo shows the DW Kisuaheli editorial team in 1963.

  • Alexander Dubcek - 1968 Prager Frühling

    1968: The birth of crisis radio

    Warsaw Pact troops put an end to the "Prague Spring" in Czechoslovakia in August 1968. DW responds to the political crisis by significantly expanding its programming in Eastern European broadcast languages - "DW Crisis Radio" is born. Throughout its history, DW has repeatedly responded to significant events by expanding its programming to inform its target groups.

  • Deutsche Welle Mikrofon

    1999: Search operation during the Kosovo War

    During the Kosovo War, DW Albanian opens a service to help those affected by the war find family members. From April to October, over 800,000 people contact the editorial office. DW's service is very successful, as indicated by a survey at the time: it lists more results than the International Red Cross.

  • Ukraine Krieg l Kiew - Maidan Nezalezhnosti

    2000: Foundation of the Ukrainian editorial office

    In March, DW Ukrainian launches a shortwave radio program. The turmoil surrounding the "Orange Revolution" in Ukraine shows that the country is looking to Europe. As a result of the Maidan protests and Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, violating international law, the program lineup is expanded, as are especially the online offering and social media.

  • DW Aashti Studio Dari/Pashto

    2001: Downfall of the Taliban in Afghanistan

    When the Taliban government is overthrown in 2001, DW and DW Akademie help with the reconstruction effort by offering a TV program as well as journalistic training programs. When the Taliban return to power in 2021, DW responds quickly with an evacuation program and the reintroduction of shortwave. The photo shows the making of the program "DW Aashti", which is produced in Dari and Pashto.

  • Arabischer Frühling in Jemen - 10 Jahre seit der Revolution

    From 2010: Arab Spring

    DW uses social media to reach young target audiences on the ground and exchange information with users. DW's journalistic offerings feature numerous democracy activists from countries such as Egypt, Syria and Tunisia. The activists include Yemeni Nobel Peace Prize laureate Tawakkul Karman, the first Arab woman to receive it.

  • Logo InfoMigrants Pashto

    2017: InfoMigrants online platform

    InfoMigrants provides information for migrants and refugees, now in six languages: English, Arabic, French, Dari, Pashto and Bengali. DW cooperates with France Médias Monde and Italian news agency ANSA on this EU project. It provides independent, reliable information for people thinking about leaving their country, for those on their way to Europe, and for others who have already arrived.

  • Bosnien Herzegowina I Flüchtlinge aus Bangladesch in Velika Kladusa

    2019: DW Bengali coverage of the refugee situation on the Balkan route

    In 2019, many migrants from so-called safe countries such as Bangladesh and India use the Balkan route. They are subjected to extortion and humiliation, including torture. DW Bengali reports from the Bosnian-Croatian border on refugees from South Asia, who are barely featured in the news. In Bangladesh, the reports spark widespread discussion.

  • Ungarn Budapest Studenten der Universität für Theater- und Filmkunst SZFE

    2021: DW now in 32 languages

    With the relaunch of DW Hungarian, DW is targeting a region where independent media are increasingly put under pressure. The offering is aimed at a young target audience. DW Tamil's offering is also aimed at young people, especially women, and focuses on technology, health and the environment. The popular format EcoIndia is also available in Tamil. The picture shows protesters in Hungary.

  • Russland verbietet Deutsche Welle

    2022: Ukraine war – DW broadcasting ban in Russia and move to Riga

    Due to its ban in Russia, DW no longer reports from Moscow, but from a new studio in the Latvian capital of Riga. Russian and Ukrainian coverage is expanded: Starting in March 2023, the Russian news program DW Novosti is produced daily. Around 20 local journalists work in Kyiv, in addition to DW correspondents, editors and camera operators. Security personnel is involved at all times.