70 Years of DW: The road to becoming an international source of information

1953: DW begins broadcasting

On May 3, 1953, DW is heard via shortwave for the first time. The program begins with an address by the Federal President of Germany, Theodor Heuss. He opens the broadcast with an address to the "dear and honored listeners in far-off lands." DW is tasked with communicating the new, democratic Germany and provide a voice in the media for the country's readmission to the international community.