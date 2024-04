Reception via local partner stations

There are also additional television providers that may offer DW. Please inquire with your local provider for more information on receiving DW.

Armenia

Hybrid Solutions

U!COM

Austria

LIWEST

Salzburg AG

Azerbaijan

Aile TV

K@TV 1

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Mtel Banja Luka

Telemach

Bulgaria

A1

Bulsatcom

NET 1

Vivacom

Croatia

A1

Hrvatske Telekomunikacije

Cyprus

Cablenet

MTN

Prime-Tel

Czech Republik

UPC

4NET

Denmark

Canal Digital

Estonia

STV

Telia

Finland

Canal Digital

D.N.A.

TTV / Elisa

France

Bouygues Telecom

Free SAS

Orange

SFR

Information on reception via satellite in Europe.

Information on reception via live stream and video on demand.

You have additional questions regarding the reception or other DW offers?

Do not hesitate to get in touch with the customer service: info@dw.com