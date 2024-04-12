 A - G | Regional reception information for Deutsche Welle in Africa | DW | 12.04.2024
Africa

A - G

Countries A - G

Algeria

Arabic channel DW Arabia

  • Elbilad TV

Benin

No active partner stations.

Botswana

No active partner stations.

Cameroon

English channel DW English

  • Canal Deux
  • CRTV
  • DBS TV
  • Equinoxe
  • KCBS Television
  • STV
  • TV+
  • Vox Africa

DR Congo

English channel DW English

  • Global Kin Video TV

Eswatini

English channel DW English

  • Swazi TV

Ghana

English channel DW English

  • Cable Gold
  • Citi Television
  • Coastal Television
  • Crystal TV- Prime
  • EBN
  • First Digital
  • GBC
  • GH One TV
  • Globe TV
  • GN Network Operations Limited
  • Joy News
  • Joy Prime
  • Light Television
  • Mega Choice
  • Metro TV
  • Multi TV
  • MX24 TV
  • Orakle Multimedia Limited
  • TV Africa
  • TV3
  • UTV Ghana
  • XYZ Broadcasting Limited


Information on reception via satellite in Africa and Near / Middle East.

Information on reception via live stream and video on demand.

Information on reception of DW's radio programs in Africa and Near / Middle East.

 

You have additional questions regarding the reception or other DW offers?
Do not hesitate to get in touch with the customer service: info@dw.com