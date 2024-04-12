Reception via local partner stations

There are also additional television providers that may offer DW. Please inquire with your local provider for more information on receiving DW.

Algeria

Arabic channel DW Arabia

Elbilad TV

Benin

No active partner stations.

Botswana

No active partner stations.

Cameroon

English channel DW English

Canal Deux

CRTV

DBS TV

Equinoxe

KCBS Television

STV

TV+

Vox Africa

DR Congo

English channel DW English

Global Kin Video TV

Eswatini

English channel DW English

Swazi TV

Ghana

English channel DW English

Cable Gold

Citi Television

Coastal Television

Crystal TV- Prime

EBN

First Digital

GBC

GH One TV

Globe TV

GN Network Operations Limited

Joy News

Joy Prime

Light Television

Mega Choice

Metro TV

Multi TV

MX24 TV

Orakle Multimedia Limited

TV Africa

TV3

UTV Ghana

XYZ Broadcasting Limited



Information on reception via satellite in Africa and Near / Middle East.

Information on reception via live stream and video on demand.

Information on reception of DW's radio programs in Africa and Near / Middle East.

You have additional questions regarding the reception or other DW offers?

Do not hesitate to get in touch with the customer service: info@dw.com