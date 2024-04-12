 A - I | TV reception in Asia: Deutsche Welle on local TV channels | DW | 12.04.2024
Asia

A - I

Countries A - I

Reception via local partner stations

There are also additional television providers that may offer DW. Please inquire with your local provider for more information on receiving DW.

Afghanistan

English channel DW English

  • ABS - Afghanistan Broadcasting System
  • Afghansat
  • Ooqab

Bangladesh

English channel DW English

  • Bengal Communications Ltd. - BCL
  • Bioscope
  • Digi Jadoo Broadband Ltd. (DJB)
  • JagoBD (OTT-Plattform)
  • New Global TV Network, Chittagong
  • Prisma Satellite Systems, Dhaka
  • United Communications Services Ltd. - UCS
  • Real VU - Beximco Communications Ltd. 
  • Sylhet Cable Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Bhutan

English channel DW English

  • Yupp TV Bhutan
  • Techno Cable Network
  • Iflix (OTT-Plattform

Brunei

English channel DW English

  • Iflix (OTT-Plattform)

Cambodia

English channel DW English

  • One TV - Royal Media Entertainment Corporation Ltd. 
  • Phnom Penh Municipal Cable TV PPCTV

China

DW might be available in several cable networks in international areas and hotels. The placement of satellite dishes in living dwellings of private citizens is not allowed in China.

Hong Kong

English channel DW English

  • Now TV - PCCW Media Ltd. 
  • TVB - MyTV Super

India

English channel DW English

  • Asianet Satellite Communications Ltd. - Trivandrum
  • Digicable Network India Pvt Ltd - Mumbai
  • Indusind Media & Communications Ltd.
  • Reliance Jio - Mobile
  • Siti Cable Network Pvt. Ltd.
  • Tata Sky Ltd.

Indonesia

English channel DW English

  • First Media - PT Link Net Tbk
  • Iflix (OTT-Plattform)
  • Indovision - PT MNC Skyvision (DTH)
  • MNC Vision - PT MNC Sky Vision Tbk 
  • PT MNC Sky Vision Tbk
  • Transvision - DTH

Arabic channel DW Arabia
English channel DW English
Spanisch channel DW Español

www.mivo.com

Iraq

Arabic channel DW Arabia

  • Al Rasheed TV
  • Al Sumaria TV
  • Iraqi Media Network

 

Information on reception via live stream and video on demand.

 

There is no direct-to-home satellite reception available in Asia.

 

You have additional questions regarding the reception or other DW offers?
Do not hesitate to get in touch with the customer service: info@dw.com

