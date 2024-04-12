Reception via local partner stations

There are also additional television providers that may offer DW. Please inquire with your local provider for more information on receiving DW.

Afghanistan

English channel DW English

ABS - Afghanistan Broadcasting System

Afghansat

Ooqab

Bangladesh

English channel DW English

Bengal Communications Ltd. - BCL

Bioscope

Digi Jadoo Broadband Ltd. (DJB)

JagoBD (OTT-Plattform)

New Global TV Network, Chittagong

Prisma Satellite Systems, Dhaka

United Communications Services Ltd. - UCS

Real VU - Beximco Communications Ltd.

Sylhet Cable Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Bhutan

English channel DW English

Yupp TV Bhutan

Techno Cable Network

Iflix (OTT-Plattform

Brunei

English channel DW English

Iflix (OTT-Plattform)

Cambodia

English channel DW English

One TV - Royal Media Entertainment Corporation Ltd.

Phnom Penh Municipal Cable TV PPCTV

China

DW might be available in several cable networks in international areas and hotels. The placement of satellite dishes in living dwellings of private citizens is not allowed in China.

Hong Kong

English channel DW English

Now TV - PCCW Media Ltd.

TVB - MyTV Super

India

English channel DW English

Asianet Satellite Communications Ltd. - Trivandrum

Digicable Network India Pvt Ltd - Mumbai

Indusind Media & Communications Ltd.

Reliance Jio - Mobile

Siti Cable Network Pvt. Ltd.

Tata Sky Ltd.

Indonesia

English channel DW English

First Media - PT Link Net Tbk

Iflix (OTT-Plattform)

Indovision - PT MNC Skyvision (DTH)

MNC Vision - PT MNC Sky Vision Tbk

PT MNC Sky Vision Tbk

Transvision - DTH

Arabic channel DW Arabia

English channel DW English

Spanisch channel DW Español

www.mivo.com

Iraq

Arabic channel DW Arabia

Al Rasheed TV

Al Sumaria TV

Iraqi Media Network

Information on reception via live stream and video on demand.

There is no direct-to-home satellite reception available in Asia.

You have additional questions regarding the reception or other DW offers?

Do not hesitate to get in touch with the customer service: info@dw.com