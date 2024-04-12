Reception via local partner stations

There are also additional television providers that may offer DW. Please inquire with your local provider for more information on receiving DW.

Afghanistan

English channel DW English

ABS - Afghanistan Broadcasting System

Afghansat

Ooqab

Algeria

Arabic channel DW Arabia

Elbilad TV

Egypt

No active partner stations.

Iraq

English channel DW English

Al Rasheed TV

Al Sumaria TV

Iraqi Media Network

Israel

English channel DW English

Cellcom Israel Ltd.

HOT - Telecommunication Systems Ltd.

Jordan

Arabic channel DW Arabia

Amman TV

Jordan Radio and Television Corporation

Jordan Sport

Watan National Broadcasting Co. Ro'ya TV

Kuwait

Arabic channel DW Arabia

Ooredoo Kuwait (former Al Wataneya)

Lebanon

Arabic channel DW Arabia

Al Jadeed TV

Future TV

