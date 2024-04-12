 A - L | Near / Middle East and North Africa: Your guide to receive DW TV | DW | 12.04.2024
MENA

A - L

Countries A - L

Reception via local partner stations

There are also additional television providers that may offer DW. Please inquire with your local provider for more information on receiving DW.

Afghanistan

English channel DW English

  • ABS - Afghanistan Broadcasting System
  • Afghansat
  • Ooqab

Algeria

Arabic channel DW Arabia

  • Elbilad TV

Egypt

No active partner stations.

Iraq

English channel DW English

  • Al Rasheed TV
  • Al Sumaria TV
  • Iraqi Media Network

Israel

English channel DW English

  • Cellcom Israel Ltd.
  • HOT - Telecommunication Systems Ltd.

Jordan

Arabic channel DW Arabia

  • Amman TV
  • Jordan Radio and Television Corporation
  • Jordan Sport
  • Watan National Broadcasting Co. Ro'ya TV

Kuwait

Arabic channel DW Arabia

  • Ooredoo Kuwait (former Al Wataneya)

Lebanon

Arabic channel DW Arabia

  • Al Jadeed TV
  • Future TV

 

Information on reception via satellite in Africa and Near / Middle East.

Information on reception via live stream and video on demand.

Information on reception of DW's radio programs in Africa and Near / Middle East.

 

You have additional questions regarding the reception or other DW offers?
Do not hesitate to get in touch with the customer service: info@dw.com

