Deutsche Welle (DW) is Germany’s international broadcaster and one of the most successful and relevant international media outlets. We provide journalistic content in 32 languages, giving people worldwide the opportunity to form their own opinions.

In 2022, despite censorship in several countries, DW has drawn 291 million global user contacts per week. DW’s strategy of shifting output towards digital particularly in countries where press freedom is restricted was vital to the success of DW’s formats in Russia, Turkey and Iran. The strongest online platforms are Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. DW’s video content accounts for 225 million user contacts. In audio, 52 million user contacts come to DW's services each week while digital text pages attract 14 million user contacts. ... Read more