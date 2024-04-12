Reception via local partner stations

There are also additional television providers that may offer DW. Please inquire with your local provider for more information on receiving DW.

Canada

English channel DW English

Bragg Communications Inc./ Eastlink

Exeulink Telecom Inc., ON

Hay Communications, ON

HuronTel Telecommunications, ON

Mitchell Seaforth Cable TV, ON

Mornington Communications, ON

North Frontenac Telephone Corp. Ltd.

NRTC Communications

Quadro Communications Coop Ltd., ON

Rogers

Tuckersmith Communications Coop. Ltd., ON

WTC Communications

Cayman Islands

Chile

Spanish channel DW Español

DIRECTV Chile

GTD Imagen

VTR Global Com

Colombia

Spanish channel DW Español

Cable Mío - Tevecom

Cablemás

Claro

Conexión Digital Express

Directv

Emcali

ETB

HV Televisión

Legón Telecomunicaciones

Sistemas Palacios

Tigo Une

Costa Rica

Spanish channel DW Español

Cablebrus

Coopeguanacaste

Coopelesca

Coopesantos

Kölbi

Liberty

Metrocom

Telecable

Tigo

Cuba

Curaçao

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Spanish channel DW Español

Colorvisión

Telecable Dominicano

Information on reception via live stream and video on demand.

Information on free to air satellite reception:

General and local availability may vary by region and language in the Americas and the Caribbean. For further information, please write an email to info@dw.com and state the desired program language and the country.

You have additional questions regarding the reception or other DW offers?

Do not hesitate to get in touch with the customer service: info@dw.com