 C - D | Deutsche Welle reception in America and the Caribbean | DW | 12.04.2024
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

America & the Caribbean

C - D

Countries C - D

Erde aus dem Weltraum

Reception via local partner stations

There are also additional television providers that may offer DW. Please inquire with your local provider for more information on receiving DW.

Canada

English channel DW English

  • Bragg Communications Inc./ Eastlink
  • Exeulink Telecom Inc., ON
  • Hay Communications, ON
  • HuronTel Telecommunications, ON
  • Mitchell Seaforth Cable TV, ON
  • Mornington Communications, ON
  • North Frontenac Telephone Corp. Ltd.
  • NRTC Communications
  • Quadro Communications Coop Ltd., ON
  • Rogers
  • Tuckersmith Communications Coop. Ltd., ON
  • WTC Communications

Cayman Islands

No active partner stations.

Chile

Spanish channel DW Español

  • DIRECTV Chile
  • GTD Imagen
  • VTR Global Com

Colombia

Spanish channel DW Español

  • Cable Mío - Tevecom
  • Cablemás
  • Claro
  • Conexión Digital Express
  • Directv
  • Emcali
  • ETB
  • HV Televisión
  • Legón Telecomunicaciones
  • Sistemas Palacios
  • Tigo Une

Costa Rica

Spanish channel DW Español

  • Cablebrus
  • Coopeguanacaste
  • Coopelesca
  • Coopesantos
  • Kölbi
  • Liberty
  • Metrocom
  • Telecable
  • Tigo

Cuba

No active partner stations.

Curaçao

No active partner stations.

Dominica

No active partner stations.

Dominican Republic

Spanish channel DW Español

  • Colorvisión
  • Telecable Dominicano

 

Information on reception via live stream and video on demand.

 

Information on free to air satellite reception:
General and local availability may vary by region and language in the Americas and the Caribbean. For further information, please write an email to info@dw.com and state the desired program language and the country.

 

You have additional questions regarding the reception or other DW offers?
Do not hesitate to get in touch with the customer service: info@dw.com

Digital reception