Complaints procedure

The Director General will respond to programming complaints in writing within one month of receipt of the complaint.

The Director General shall submit the complaint and his final decision thereof to the Broadcasting Council for information. If the Director General does not deal with the complaint or does not respond within one month, the complainant may appeal to the Broadcasting Council, which will decide on the complaint. The Director General must make explicit reference to this possibility in his decision.

Complaints can be made by writing to:

Deutsche Welle

Directorate General

Kurt-Schumacher-Str. 3

53113 Bonn

Fax: 0228.429-2010

E-Mail: info@dw.com