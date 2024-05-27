Challenge:

Drawing worldwide attention to Cornelsen's educational media, materials, and courses in the field of "German as a foreign language“ lecturers.

Solution:

•Native newsletter teasers with advertorial in three target group-specific newsletters:

•German teacher info

•Focus on German

•German as a foreign language

•Branded Facebook posts on DW Deutsch lernen

Results:

•More than 4.7 million recipients, average click rate of 13% on the teaser

•Facebook posts with up to 970 interactions