 Cornelsen | Advertising and sales opportunities. | DW | 27.05.2024
Advertising

Cornelsen

"Learning German" with Cornelsen

DW Ad Sales RUN | Logo Cornelsen

Challenge:  

Drawing worldwide attention to Cornelsen's educational media, materials, and courses in the field of "German as a foreign language“ lecturers.  

 

Solution:  

•Native newsletter teasers with advertorial in three target group-specific newsletters: 

•German teacher info 

•Focus on German 

•German as a foreign language 

•Branded Facebook posts on DW Deutsch lernen 

 

Results: 

•More than 4.7 million recipients, average click rate of 13% on the teaser 

•Facebook posts with up to 970 interactions 

EINSCHRÄNKUNG DW Personenfoto | Corporate Communications | Carla Hagemann

Carla Hagemann

Corporate Spokesperson and Head of Corporate Communications

 

T +49.228.429.2042

communication@dw.com