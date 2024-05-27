"Learning German" with Cornelsen
Challenge:
Drawing worldwide attention to Cornelsen's educational media, materials, and courses in the field of "German as a foreign language“ lecturers.
Solution:
•Native newsletter teasers with advertorial in three target group-specific newsletters:
•German teacher info
•Focus on German
•German as a foreign language
•Branded Facebook posts on DW Deutsch lernen
Results:
•More than 4.7 million recipients, average click rate of 13% on the teaser
•Facebook posts with up to 970 interactions