Travel

#DailyDrone: WeinKulturGaden

Today these one-roomed medieval houses, also called "Gaden" in German, are dedicated to art, culture and fine tastes. The association WeinKulturGaden e.V. in Thüngerhseim, Bavaria is a recipient of the German prize for the preservation of historic monuments from @Kulturerbe_DNK. Our #DailyDrone flies you there.

#DailyDrone is our daily bird's-eye view of Germany. Every day a different exciting location in the viewfinder of our drone camera.

Famous sights in Berlin, Cologne, Hamburg or Munich, castles and fortresses from across the country, loading containers in a major port, bringing in the harvest, a day at the regatta. #DailyDrone takes you on unique journeys to destinations all over Germany, in all weathers and seasons, 365 days a year.