Deutsche Welle: Jan Kuhlmann is the new Head of Middle East

Kuhlmann studied history with a focus on the Middle East, Islamic studies, Arabic and economics at the University of Hamburg and the American University in Cairo (AUC). As dpa correspondent for the Arab countries, he was responsible for covering the region as well as Israel, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan for the past eight years.

Jan Kuhlmann: "I am very much looking forward to the new task and working with the editorial team. I know from my own experience DW’s high reputation across the Arab world. Over the next few years, we will further develop our offerings in order to continue to reach as many people as possible with quality journalism and free information."

Nadja Scholz, DW Managing Director Programming: "I am very pleased that Jan Kuhlmann will manage the DW Middle East team. He is an expert on the region as well as an experienced, critical and innovative journalist. Promoting the dialogue with the Arab world is indispensable to our mission, and Jan Kuhlmann conducts it at eye level."

With more than 200 permanent and freelance employees in Berlin and Bonn, as well as correspondents in many locations in the target region, the DW Middle East editorial team produces a linear TV channel, diverse online offerings and content for social media.