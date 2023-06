Lindsey Kukunda, Uganda, director of Not Your Body, one of DW Akademie's partner organizations within the Women@Web network in East Africa

"Access to the internet is a universal human right, in the same way access to medicine, and education are. I would like women to understand that nothing should bar them from using the internet for their own development or from having their voices heard." The Women@Web project provides support and teaches women media skills to empower them to participate safely in the digital world.