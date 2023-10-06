DG8 Summit 2023: Freedom of information and media freedom have never been more important — nor more at risk

The annual summit of eight international public service media – the DG8 – from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States concluded today in Montréal.
Trusted news and verified information from independent public service media has never been more important, nor more challenging to produce, warned the DG8, a group of eight international public media organizations, at the conclusion of its annual summit.
As an increasing number of countries around the world censor independent media and violate press freedom, DG8 members called on international organizations to protect freedom of information and media freedom, both of which are essential to democratic societies and the protection of human rights. For example, more must be done to protect people’s right to Internet access and to curb Internet censorship.
Leaders from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the BBC World Service, CBC/Radio-Canada, Deutsche Welle, France Médias Monde, NHK WORLD-JAPAN, SRG SSR, and the United States Agency for Global Media met on October 4 and 5 in Montréal, under the presidency of CBC/Radio-Canada.
Catherine Tait, President and CEO, CBC/Radio-Canada, says: "Never has reliable news and information been so important and yet so under attack. In the face of growing disinformation, threats to the safety of journalists, funding pressures, and challenges to their continued existence, public service media must continue to demonstrate to their citizens that trusted, independent information is essential to a healthy society. The DG8 remains committed to addressing our common challenges, to better serve our publics and strengthen democracies around the globe."
In response to the challenges faced in the production and distribution of trusted
news, the DG8 agreed to work together to address:
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) will assume the presidency of the DG8 in 2024.
The DG8 comprises eight international public service media organizations from Australia (ABC), Canada (CBC/Radio-Canada), France (France Médias Monde), Germany (Deutsche Welle), Japan (NHK WORLD-JAPAN), Switzerland (SRG SSR), the United Kingdom (BBC World Service), and the United States (U.S. Agency for Global Media).
Collectively, DG8 members generate more than 1.5 billion user contacts every week in more than 75 languages, giving them a significant journalistic impact worldwide. Through their delivery of professional, balanced and verified news and information, DG8 members are at the forefront of the fight against fake news, content manipulation and propaganda.