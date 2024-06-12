Director Legal

As Director of Legal, Holger and his team are the primary contacts for all legal matters at Deutsche Welle, both in Germany and internationally. Their responsibilities encompass national and international contract law, media law, copyright and licensing law, press and personality rights, labor and social law, data protection, and trademark and title protection. They manage and support significant contract negotiations, assist in the cooperation of DW's bodies, develop internal guidelines and statutes, and collaborate closely with external law firms in court proceedings. They also ensure legal protection for DW employees worldwide. Additionally, they provide ongoing legal advice for all program areas, focusing mainly on the conception and production of content.

Holger Postel began his career at DW in November 2004 as a lawyer in the legal department. From 2012 to 2020, he headed the Licensing Unit before moving to the Programme Directorate in November 2020, where he led the Main Department Design, Visual, and Archives for two years. Holger studied law at the universities of Bonn and Cologne, graduating in 2000. After his second state examination in 2003, he earned his Master of Laws (LL.M.) in International and Comparative Law at the Chicago-Kent College of Law in Chicago, USA.