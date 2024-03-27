Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Strategy @ DW

Our Strategy 2024-2025

DW has set itself the goal of shaping a diverse and digital corporate culture. The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) department is helping to push forward this change — at all levels of the company.

This can only be achieved together with those who work daily with great dedication for Deutsche Welle, whether in Programming, the Academy, Business Administration, Distribution, Marketing and Technology or in the Directorate General.

Our Approach: Holistic and Intersectional

We work with a holistic approach to further embed DEI as a cross-cutting theme in as many areas (and levels) as possible. We have identified three strategic fields of action: People, Processes, Products. Our triad is therefore: We are diverse - we work diverse - our products are diverse.

People: People from over 140 nations work at Deutsche Welle. Our programs are broadcast in 32 languages. We are based at 13 locations worldwide - we are diverse!

Processes: Deutsche Welle lives an inclusive corporate culture. Respect, belonging and shared responsibility lead to creativity, innovation, and better decisions - we work in a diverse way!

Products: Deutsche Welle's content reflects the diversity of our target groups and thrives on the different skills, talents, and cultural perspectives of our employees - our products are diverse!



Our Focus Areas 2024-25: