 DW Akademie report 2022/23

Who we are

DW Akademie report 2022/23

Developing media. Strengthening human rights.

Bolivien | DW Akademie Projekt Radionovela

DW Akademie is Deutsche Welle's center for international media development, journalism training and knowledge transfer. DW Akademie is Deutsche Welle's center for international media development, journalism training and knowledge transfer. Our projects strengthen the human right to freedom of expression and unhindered access to information. DW Akademie empowers people worldwide to make independent decisions based on reliable facts and constructive dialogue. It is a strategic partner of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and is also active with funding from the German Foreign Office and the European Union.

Free media. Free expression. Free societies.

