DW Corporate Communications launches Instagram account on March 7

The Instagram account dw_communications will launch on March 7, 2023, providing corporate news, selected program highlights and behind-the-scenes insights into DW's work.
Previously reserved but dormant under the Instagram account dw_deutschewelle, the team will launch the channel under the new name dw_communications to distinguish it from the many editorial accounts of DW already operating on the social media platform.
dw_communications intends to reach DW’s younger target audiences on the platform and inform them of the company's diverse program offerings and range of services.