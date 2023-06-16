DW Global Media Forum 2023: Press hand-out

Apply for a press pass here (online participation possible).

The 16th DW Global Media Forum offers a unique interdisciplinary platform for media professionals as well as decision-makers from politics, civil society, culture, education, business, and science from all over the world to get together and to learn from each other as part of an intercultural exchange.

For more than 2,000 participants from over 120 countries, the GMF is "The place made for minds". The international and interdisciplinary approach makes the GMF a unique event for media professionals. The coverage of international media partners on their platforms strengthens the perception of the event outside of Germany. The conference is an important instrument for conveying Germany's image abroad.

Focus topics:

Should media companies be involved in strengthening civil societies?

How can unbiased information improve its goals of reaching majority audiences around the globe?

Have we ignored too many voices for too long? Which voices do we tend to focus on – and why?

How can media outlets find a (profitable) balance in producing news content for various (micro-)target audiences while also supporting solutions that bring differing views together?

Does the media put enough effort into covering existential topics such as poverty, food distribution and hunger?

How do wars and their coverage affect the work of journalists in the long run – in conflict regions as well as in newsrooms worldwide?

Does journalism employ the right instruments to counter populism?

DW Freedom of Speech Award laureates:

Since 2015, the DW Freedom of Speech Award has honored a media person or initiative that has shown outstanding promotion of freedom rights. On June 19, the Freedom of Speech Award will be awarded to investigative journalist Óscar Martinez from El Salvador.

2015 Raif Badawi, blogger, Saudi Arabia

2016 Sedat Ergin, former editor-in-chief of Hürriyet, Turkey

2017 White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA), Washington D.C., USA

2018 Sadegh Zibakalam, professor of political science, Iran

2019 Anabel Hernández, investigative journalist, Mexico

2020 Fact-checkers fighting the infodemic in times of COVID-19 (17 journalists from 14 countries)

2021 Tobore Ovuorie, unvestigative journalist, Nigeria

2022 Mstyslav Chernov and Evgeniy Maloletka, journalist and photojournalist, Ukraine

2023 Óscar Martínez, investigative journalist und editor-in-chief of the online platform El Faro, El Salvador

Partners:

The Global Media Forum is sponsored by the German Federal Foreign Office, the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, the Stiftung Internationale Begegnung der Sparkasse in Bonn, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media, the City of Bonn and Meedia.

Media response:

The digital expansion of the conference and the broad media coverage of GMF topics and messages are generating a substancial media response worldwide. On Facebook and Twitter, the GMF has over 107,000 followers.

Website: dw.com/gmf

Facebook: dw.gmf

Twitter: @dw_gmf

#DW_GMF

Speakers at the GMF 2023 include:

Dmitry Muratov, journalist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate 2021

Leymah Gbowee, women's rights activist, Nobel Peace Prize laureate 2011

Melissa Fleming, UN, Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications

Can Dündar, journalist and author

Hendrik Wüst, Minister-President of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia

Katja Dörner, Mayor of Bonn

Katharina Nocun, author

Sevgil Musaieva, editor-in-chief of Ukrayinska Pravda

Nic Newman, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism

Javier Garza Ramos, journalist and security expert, founder and editor of EnRe2Laguna

Bülent Mumay, former editor-in-chief of the Hürriyet website, Istanbul office coordinator, Deutsche Welle

Ranga Yogeshwar, independent science journalist

Felipe Neto, communicator and digital influencer

Catherine Gicheru, Director of the African Women Journalism Project

Ruona Meyer, Africa Initiative Manager, Solutions Journalism Network

Jaafar Abdul Karim, Host JaafarTalk, Deutsche Welle

Press Contact:

Carla Hagemann

Corporate Spokesperson and Head of Corporate Communications

DW (Deutsche Welle)

M +49 (30) 4646 8197

carla.hagemann@dw.com