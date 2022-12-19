DW report among GIJN's best investigative stories from Turkey in 2022

The latest global investigation from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) reports on the unregulated, shady world of honorary consuls. A report by investigative journalists Pelin Ünker and Serdar Vardar from DW’s Turkish-language editorial team in collaboration with ICIJ found at least four of Turkey’s honorary consuls abroad have been involved in different scandals, with charges including visa forgery, fraud, and bid rigging.



