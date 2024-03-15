DW Transtel - A world of content for licensing partners





DW Transtel offers international partners everything from documentaries to sports, music and children’s shows.

For 50 years now, DW Transtel has produced captivating documentaries and exciting programming from the heart of Europe. It is part of DW – a European leader in news and quality programming.

Explore what we have to offer

Online screening with DW Transtel

Where you can find us this year:

APEX IFE, Dublin, Istanbul: April 26 – 27, 2023

MIP China

MIPCOM, Cannes, France: October 16 – 19, 2023

ATF, Singapore: December 6 – 8, 2022

APOS, Bali, Indonesia: September 26 – 28, 2023





Browse our catalogs and find the content you’re looking for: