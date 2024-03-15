DW Transtel - A world of content for licensing partners

DW Transtel
DW Transtel offers international partners everything from documentaries to sports, music and children’s shows.
For 50 years now, DW Transtel has produced captivating documentaries and exciting programming from the heart of Europe. It is part of DW – a European leader in news and quality programming.
Online screening with DW Transtel
APEX IFE, Dublin, Istanbul: April 26 – 27, 2023
MIP China
MIPCOM, Cannes, France: October 16 – 19, 2023
ATF, Singapore: December 6 – 8, 2022
APOS, Bali, Indonesia: September 26 – 28, 2023
Browse our catalogs and find the content you’re looking for: