DW's TV highlights in November

Europe Revealed

Docuseries | November 3, 10, 17, 24

This five-part docuseries brings important topics in modern-day Europe to your screen every Thursday. Episode one, Migration - The New Europeans, looks at the factors reshaping the migration movements in the continent, such as security politics, unemployment, xenophobia, the coronavirus pandemic, and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Episode two, Natural Europe, reflects on the green practices across Europe to protect the environment and the work that still needs to be done: from reducingt plastic use, to conserving natural resources.

'Migration' as episode one of the docuseries 'Europee Revealed'

Episode three, Energy for Europe, tackles the topic of energy security and the question of transitioning from traditional to sustainable forms of energy amid the war in Ukraine. Episode four, Digital Europe, explores the possibility of Europe establishing its own digital sovereignty in the face of competition from companies in the United States and China. Episode five, Transport – Europe on the Move, examines the challenges facing green mobility in Europe and prompts questions about how soon the European countries will be unanimous in transitioning towards sustainable transport.

The Last of their Kind - Mountain Gorillas under Pressure

Documentary | November 8

This wildlife documentary spotlights the conservation efforts of the two mountain gorilla populations found in the Virunga volcanic mountains of Central/East Africa and in Uganda's Bwindi Impenetrable National Park. Despite conservation successes over the years and a growth in population, the prospect of gorillas expanding outside these small pockets of habitat remain bleak. What does the future hold for these upland species and how will the future human-wildlife coexistence look like?

The Sound of Dictatorship - Classical Music under the Swastika

Premiere | November 9

Holocaust survivor Anita Lasker-Wallfisch with DW director Christian Berger

A year in the making, this documentary lifts the lid on how the Third Reich used music in the concentration camps as a political tool in the service of the Nazi regime. The film spotlights the lives of Holocaust survivor and then 19-year-old cellist Anita Lasker-Wallfisch and star conductor Wilhelm Furtwängler who performed for Hitler and made a pact with the Nazis. As well as interviews with relatives of Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, there are insights from historians, authors and musicians into the history of music in the Nazi era from scenes of Hitler at the Bayreuth Festival and his birthday concert conducted by Furtwängler to a footage of Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, interviewed by British journalists shortly after the liberation of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where she was deported shortly before the end of the war. Premieres on YouTube November 9.

XIMEI - China's AIDS Scandal

Factual | November 30

Ximei, a young farmer in China, reveals her experience of AIDS and opens conversations about everything from isolation in one of the country’s so-called "AIDS villages" to government’s attempt to cover up its responsibility for HIV cases. Ximei looks at how, like many others in the Chinese province in Henan, she was isolated in one of the country’s so-called "AIDS villages". This award-winning film produced by Chinese artist and activist Ai Wei Wie feels like it’s been a long time coming. Most shockingly, it exposes how a campaign by the Chinese government has triggered a home-grown AIDS epidemic that led to some 300,000 donors and recipients becoming infected with HIV. See feature, November 30.