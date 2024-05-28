 @dw_tamil to launch on Instagram | DW's press releases | DW | 28.05.2024
@dw_tamil to launch on Instagram

DW Tamil is set to launch its Instagram channel on May 29 to further engage with India's young Tamil-speaking demographic.

Since its launch in 2021, DW's Tamil Service has successfully engaged Tamil-speaking Indian audiences on YouTube and Facebook. Starting May 29, DW Tamil will debut on Instagram, offering key takeaways from science, technology, environment, and business, with a primary focus on catering to young audiences in Tamil Nadu. 

Debarati Guha, DW Director of Programs for Asia, says: "India is a key target for DW. Our Tamil-speaking users there have shown a strong interest in contemporary, solution-oriented stories that help create a better future. That's why we chose to launch on Instagram to provide this information and further amplify the impact of DW Tamil."

Follow DW Tamil on YouTubeand Facebook.

