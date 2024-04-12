 E - P | Deutsche Welle reception in America and the Caribbean | DW | 12.04.2024
America & the Caribbean

E - P

Countries E - P

Blick auf die Erde aus dem Weltraum

Reception via local partner stations

There are also additional television providers that may offer DW. Please inquire with your local provider for more information on receiving DW.

Ecuador

Spanish channel DW Español

  • Claro Ecuador
  • DIRECTV Ecuador
  • TVCable

El Salvador

Spanish channel DW Español

  • Cable Mágico
  • Cable Sat
  • Enlacevisión
  • Tigo
  • Zamorano CATV

Grenada

Spanish channel DW Español

  • DIRECTV Grenada

Guatemala

Spanish channel DW Español

  • Cablecolor
  • Claro
  • Corporación Estabia
  • MITV
  • Panadish
  • Tigo

Guayana

No active partner stations.

Hondruas

Spanish channel DW Español

  • Cable Satélite
  • Cablecolor
  • Mayavisión
  • Tigo

Jamaica

English channel DW English

  • Television Jamaica Ltd.: selected DW English programs

Mexico

Spanish channel DW Español

  • IZZI
  • Megacable Comunicaciones
  • Total Play Telecomunicaciones

Nicaragua

Spanish channel DW Español

  • Bluefields Teevicable
  • Cable Rama
  • Claro
  • IBW
  • Puerto Visión
  • Tigo

Panama

Spanish channel DW Español

  • Cable & Wireless
  • Metrocom
  • Tigo

Paraguay

Spanish channel DW Español

  • Interactiva
  • Sur Multimedia

Peru

Spanish channel DW Español

  • CATV Systems
  • Claro Peru
  • DIRECTV Peru

 

Information on reception via live stream and video on demand.

 

Information on free to air satellite reception:
General and local availability may vary by region and language in the Americas and the Caribbean. For further information, please write an email to info@dw.com and state the desired program language and the country.

 

You have additional questions regarding the reception or other DW offers?
Do not hesitate to get in touch with the customer service: info@dw.com

