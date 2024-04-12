Reception via local partner stations

There are also additional television providers that may offer DW. Please inquire with your local provider for more information on receiving DW.

Ecuador

Spanish channel DW Español

Claro Ecuador

DIRECTV Ecuador

TVCable

El Salvador

Spanish channel DW Español

Cable Mágico

Cable Sat

Enlacevisión

Tigo

Zamorano CATV

Grenada

Spanish channel DW Español

DIRECTV Grenada

Guatemala

Spanish channel DW Español

Cablecolor

Claro

Corporación Estabia

MITV

Panadish

Tigo

Guayana

No active partner stations.

Hondruas

Spanish channel DW Español

Cable Satélite

Cablecolor

Mayavisión

Tigo

Jamaica

English channel DW English

Television Jamaica Ltd.: selected DW English programs

Mexico

Spanish channel DW Español

IZZI

Megacable Comunicaciones

Total Play Telecomunicaciones

Nicaragua

Spanish channel DW Español

Bluefields Teevicable

Cable Rama

Claro

IBW

Puerto Visión

Tigo

Panama

Spanish channel DW Español

Cable & Wireless

Metrocom

Tigo

Paraguay

Spanish channel DW Español

Interactiva

Sur Multimedia

Peru

Spanish channel DW Español

CATV Systems

Claro Peru

DIRECTV Peru

