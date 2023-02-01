Founders' Valley: DW series launches season 4

Editor Linda Vierecke: "We worked with an author duo in each of the three episodes: One from the respective African country and the other from Germany. It was very important to us to include the local perspective."

Founders' Valley is a tandem project of DW's business and Africa editorial teams, funded by the Agency for Economic and Development Affairs.

In the episode "The Work of Healing" host Amanda Akaliza walks through the genocide memorial in Kigali, past countless photos of people murdered in Rwanda in 1994. "This genocide continues to have an impact on our health today. We are only the second generation," says 26-year-old Akaliza who, dealing with depression herself, has founded an NGO that supports young people’s mental health. Akaliza goes on to meet founders who want to fill gaps in Rwanda's health care system and people in rural areas who still don't have adequate access to health care despite government health insurance. "Amanda Akaliza was a real godsend as a presenter," directors Gönna Ketels and Ndimbira Shenge Claudine said. "She sensitively guided us through the topics and through her personal story. The audience learns why health has a special meaning in Rwanda."

Amanda Akaliza, the host of the Ruanda episode, talking about life-saving blood deliveries by drone.

Flourish Chukwurah, DW Lagos Bureau Chief, co-directed the episode "The Value of Human Capital" with her DW Berlin colleague Thomas Lemmer. It features startup founders who cater to the potential of their employees in a special way. Chukwurah: "In Nigeria, every third person is younger than 19. It's important to tap into these resources."

Thomas Neufeld, Director of Business, Science and Environment, is particularly excited about a Rwandan startup that uses drones and an app to transport blood supplies to hospitals in remote regions. "You can tell right away that these innovations can really make a difference," Neufeld said.