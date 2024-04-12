Reception via local partner stations

There are also additional television providers that may offer DW. Please inquire with your local provider for more information on receiving DW.

Georgia

English channel DW English

Silknet JSC

Greece

English channel DW English

Cosmote

ERTFLIX (on-demand-Streaming)

NOVA

Hungary

English channel DW English

Digi

KalaszNet (Magyar Telekom)

UPC

Italy

English channel DW English

Sky Italia

Tivu

Kosovo

English channel DW English

Kosovo Telecom (Vala)

Kujtesa Net

Latvia

English channel DW English

Baltcom TV

SIA DauTKom TV

Lithuania

English channel DW English

AB Telia Lietuva

UAB INIT

Luxembourg

English channel DW English

CLT-UFA

Malta

English channel DW English

Melita

Montenegro

English channel DW English

Crnogorski Telekom A.D

Mtel Montenegro

Information on reception via satellite in Europe.

Information on reception via live stream and video on demand.

You have additional questions regarding the reception or other DW offers?

Do not hesitate to get in touch with the customer service: info@dw.com