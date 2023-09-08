 Germany's Open Monument Day | All media content | DW | 08.09.2023

Travel

Germany's Open Monument Day

On September 10, countless German museums, monuments and places of historical significance will open their doors to the public. We picked out a few highlights.

  • A view of Aachen Cathedral at night.

    Aachen Cathedral

    Construction of this imposing edifice began in 795 under Emperor Charlemagne. Over the years, 30 different German kings were crowned in the grand cathedral, which became the first building in Germany to be included on UNESCO's World Heritage List in 1978.

  • Heidelberg Castle

    Heidelberg Castle

    The former residential castle of the Palatine prince-electors is one of Europe's most visited sights. It was, however, largely destroyed at the end of the 18th century and remains a ruin to this day.

  • Geusenfriedhof cemetery, Cologne.

    Geusenfriedhof cemetery, Cologne

    Geusenfriedhof cemetery, established in the 16th century, is the oldest Protestant burial ground in Germany's Rhineland. It has been disused since the late 19th century. The remaining tombs take visitors back to another, long bygone era.

  • Martin Luther's birthplace, Eisleben.

    Martin Luther's birthplace, Eisleben

    The house where Protestant reformer Martin Luther was born in 1483 burned to the ground in the 17th century and but rebuilt in the same location. Today, it is one of one of Germany’s oldest museums.

  • People sit as they observe the details of an ornate fresco in the library hall of Wiblingen monastery, Ulm.

    Wiblingen monastery, Ulm

    Wiblingen monastery was established as a Benedictine abbey in 1093, but later used as barracks. Today, this beautiful complex houses several departments of Ulm University's medical faculty.

  • A mansion amid palm trees and a decorative pond at the Botanical Gardens, Karlsruhe.

    Botanical Gardens, Karlsruhe

    Karlsruhe's Botanical Gardens date back to around 1800 and were inspired by English landscape gardens. This lush, green oasis with its greenhouses and rare trees is ideal for taking a leisurely stroll.

  • Trebbus windmill, Brandenburg

    Trebbus windmill, Brandenburg

    The Trebbus windmill was built in 1881. Used for grain processing until 1957, it was converted into a museum in 1969.

  • City gate, Merseburg

    City gate, Merseburg

    Merseburg's city gate was built as part of a medieval fortification surrounding the city. The gate was, however, demolished and rebuilt in 1888 in the Romantic style. The original tower, meanwhile, remains standing.

  • Frauenkirche church, Dresden

    Frauenkirche church, Dresden

    It is hard to imagine Dresden without its baroque Frauenkirche church. After sustaining heavy damage in World War II, the place of worship was painstakingly rebuilt in the 1990s.

  • Baltic Sea watchtower, Kühlungsborn.

    Baltic Sea watchtower, Kühlungsborn

    This former GDR watchtower was erected in 1972 and designed to help prevent Eastern Germans flee westwards. The tower has remained in place after the fall of the Iron Curtain as place of remembrance.


