Germany's Open Monument Day

On September 10, countless German museums, monuments and places of historical significance will open their doors to the public. We picked out a few highlights.
Aachen Cathedral
Construction of this imposing edifice began in 795 under Emperor Charlemagne. Over the years, 30 different German kings were crowned in the grand cathedral, which became the first building in Germany to be included on UNESCO's World Heritage List in 1978.
Heidelberg Castle
The former residential castle of the Palatine prince-electors is one of Europe's most visited sights. It was, however, largely destroyed at the end of the 18th century and remains a ruin to this day.
Geusenfriedhof cemetery, Cologne
Geusenfriedhof cemetery, established in the 16th century, is the oldest Protestant burial ground in Germany's Rhineland. It has been disused since the late 19th century. The remaining tombs take visitors back to another, long bygone era.
Martin Luther's birthplace, Eisleben
The house where Protestant reformer Martin Luther was born in 1483 burned to the ground in the 17th century and but rebuilt in the same location. Today, it is one of one of Germany’s oldest museums.
Wiblingen monastery, Ulm
Wiblingen monastery was established as a Benedictine abbey in 1093, but later used as barracks. Today, this beautiful complex houses several departments of Ulm University's medical faculty.
Botanical Gardens, Karlsruhe
Karlsruhe's Botanical Gardens date back to around 1800 and were inspired by English landscape gardens. This lush, green oasis with its greenhouses and rare trees is ideal for taking a leisurely stroll.
Trebbus windmill, Brandenburg
The Trebbus windmill was built in 1881. Used for grain processing until 1957, it was converted into a museum in 1969.
City gate, Merseburg
Merseburg's city gate was built as part of a medieval fortification surrounding the city. The gate was, however, demolished and rebuilt in 1888 in the Romantic style. The original tower, meanwhile, remains standing.
Frauenkirche church, Dresden
It is hard to imagine Dresden without its baroque Frauenkirche church. After sustaining heavy damage in World War II, the place of worship was painstakingly rebuilt in the 1990s.
Baltic Sea watchtower, Kühlungsborn
This former GDR watchtower was erected in 1972 and designed to help prevent Eastern Germans flee westwards. The tower has remained in place after the fall of the Iron Curtain as place of remembrance.
