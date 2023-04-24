HER - Women in Asia is back with Season 3

DW series HER portrays the lives of women from all spheres of Asian societies. Each episode features three female protagonists who share their experiences and perspectives on universal issues concerning women, including doctor Debryna Dewi Lumanauw, who provides medical care to people in remote Indonesian villages, and Indian climate activist Varsha Raikwar, whose radio show aims to motivate people in India to act on climate change.

DW Editor-in-Chief and HER Executive Producer Manuela Kasper-Claridge says: "I'm delighted we're able to give space to women across Asia to discuss the issues they face and how they go about solving them. All 18 protagonists in this new series are truly inspiring. We get to learn about scientists at the top of their game, politicians pushing for safe polling stations for women, how a bus driver's daughter is helping others break the chains of poverty and much more."

The multimedia format is available in seven languages: English, Hindi, Mandarin, Indonesian, Urdu, Tamil and Bengali. The protagonists come from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand.

Streaming across 25 partner platforms in Asia, including Starzplay, HER is a joint production of DW and several Asian partners, including PIK Film in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, Scroll Media in India, and filmmaker Omer Nafees in Pakistan. The project has seen organic growth since its launch. Seasons one and two reached a total of 44.6 million views across all OTT platforms from the launch of the series in May 2021 up to December 2022, averaging 2.2 million views per month.

The series producers are DW editor Bettina Thoma-Schade and DW editor Michael Wetzel. "We are always fascinated by the openness with which the women tell their stories. Their strong and courageous statements leave a lasting impression," says Thoma-Schade.

Learn more about Season 3 here.