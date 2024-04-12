Reception via local partner stations

There are also additional television providers that may offer DW. Please inquire with your local provider for more information on receiving DW.

Israel

English channel DW English

Cellcom Israel Ltd.

HOT - Telecommunication Systems Ltd.

Jordan

Arabic channel DW Arabia

Amman TV

Jordan Radio and Television Corporation

Jordan Sport

Watan National Broadcasting Co. Ro'ya TV

Kenya

English channel DW English

Biblia Husema Broadcasting

CBS

Convenant Television Network (CTN)

Cosmopolitan Media Limited

Ebru Africa TV

Edu Channel

Focus Television

GBS

Health TV Africa

Hope Channel Kenya

Hope TV - Christ is the Answer Ministries

K24

KBC

KTN

KUTV

Kass TV

Kenyatta University

Magharibi TV

Metropol TV

Switch TV

Tandao Media

TV47

Unjiru Television

Western Nyota Television

Wholesome T

Zuku TV

Kuwait

Arabic channel DW Arabia

Ooredoo Kuwait (former Al Wataneya)

Lebanon

Arabic channel DW Arabia

Al Jadeed TV

Future TV

Lesotho

No active partner stations.

Information on reception via satellite in Africa and Near / Middle East.

Information on reception via live stream and video on demand.

Information on reception of DW's radio programs in Africa and Near / Middle East.



You have additional questions regarding the reception or other DW offers?

Do not hesitate to get in touch with the customer service: info@dw.com