 I - L | Regional reception information for Deutsche Welle in Africa | DW | 12.04.2024
Africa

I - L

Countries I - L

Der Planet Erde mit NASA-Texturen 3D-Illustration

Reception via local partner stations

There are also additional television providers that may offer DW. Please inquire with your local provider for more information on receiving DW.

Israel

English channel DW English

  • Cellcom Israel Ltd.
  • HOT - Telecommunication Systems Ltd.

Jordan

Arabic channel DW Arabia

  • Amman TV
  • Jordan Radio and Television Corporation
  • Jordan Sport
  • Watan National Broadcasting Co. Ro'ya TV

Kenya

English channel DW English

  • Biblia Husema Broadcasting
  • CBS
  • Convenant Television Network (CTN)
  • Cosmopolitan Media Limited
  • Ebru Africa TV
  • Edu Channel
  • Focus Television
  • GBS
  • Health TV Africa
  • Hope Channel Kenya
  • Hope TV - Christ is the Answer Ministries
  • K24
  • KBC
  • KTN
  • KUTV
  • Kass TV
  • Kenyatta University
  • Magharibi TV
  • Metropol TV
  • Switch TV
  • Tandao Media
  • TV47
  • Unjiru Television
  • Western Nyota Television
  • Wholesome T
  • Zuku TV

Kuwait

Arabic channel DW Arabia

  • Ooredoo Kuwait (former Al Wataneya)

Lebanon

Arabic channel DW Arabia

  • Al Jadeed TV
  • Future TV

Lesotho

No active partner stations.

 

Information on reception via satellite in Africa and Near / Middle East.

Information on reception via live stream and video on demand.

Information on reception of DW's radio programs in Africa and Near / Middle East.
 

You have additional questions regarding the reception or other DW offers?
Do not hesitate to get in touch with the customer service: info@dw.com