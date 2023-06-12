Innoklusio: "Dialogue in the Dark" exhibition at DW in Berlin

DW employees could visit the exhibition daily from June 5 until June 9. It enables visitors to interactively experience different topics of inclusion in four boxes. The highlight is a guided tour of the BlackBox, where employees can experience what it is like to focus exclusively on the senses of touch and hearing in complete darkness.

"It is important that we sensitize our employees to the topic, but we as decision-makers must always keep in mind that we have to change things and get them off the ground," said Director General Peter Limbourg at the opening of the "Dialogue in the Dark" exhibition. Prof. Manuela Rousseau, Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Beiersdorf AG, symbolically passed him the baton at the DW headquarters in Berlin.

DW is the third of 14 pilot companies from a broad range of industries and sizes to host the exhibition, which is part of the Innoklusio project.

DW employees during a discussion about disability and inclusion at DW.

"It should not be seen as an exception, but as a matter of course to report on, with and for people with disabilities and to generate international attention," emphasized Manuela Kasper-Claridge, Editor-in-Chief of DW. Far more barrier-free reporting should be produced for people with disabilities. This includes DW's ambitious goal of subtitling one hundred percent of its program by 2025. Also, there are already guidelines in place for inclusive language.

The idea for "Dialogue in the Dark" was born over 30 years ago when companies asked what they could do to promote inclusion.