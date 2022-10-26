Iran wants to sanction DW Farsi editorial staff - Statement by Director General Peter Limbourg

The Farsi editorial team of Deutsche Welle (DW) is named in a statement by the Foreign Ministry. Iran accuses the listed individuals and companies of "supporting terrorism." The sanctions include travel bans and asset freezes.

DW Director General Peter Limbourg: "The regime in Iran has been threatening our Farsi editors and their families for some time now. This is unacceptable. The regime promotes terrorism internally and externally. I expect politicians in Germany and Europe to increase the pressure on the regime. The fact that we appear on such a list now will not stop us from providing our users in Iran with reliable information."