 J - N | TV reception in Asia: Deutsche Welle on local TV channels | DW | 12.04.2024
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

J - N

Countries J - N

Reception via local partner stations

There are also additional television providers that may offer DW. Please inquire with your local provider for more information on receiving DW.

Japan

English channel DW English

  • NITV Japan  - New IT Venture Corp. 
  • SKY Perfect  JSAT Corporation (OTT Platform)

Kazakhstan

English channel DW English

  • Alma-TV
  • Allacast / Aziacell

Kyrgyzstan

English channel DW English

  • TELEKLIK LLC

Laos

English channel DW English

  • LaoSat Asia Pacific Satellite Co., Ltd.

Macau

English channel DW English

  • Macau Cable TV Ltd.

Malaysia

English channel DW English

  • ABN Asian Broadcasting Network (M) Sdn Bhd 
  • Astro Go - Measat Broadcast Network Systems
  • eTV - eTV Multimedia Sdn Bhd (IPTV)
  • Iflix (OTT-Plattform)
  • TM Unifi TV

Maledives

English channel DW English

  • Dhiraagu - Dhivehi Raajeyge Gulhun PLC
  • Medianet Pvt Ltd (J-Sat Communications)
  • Schwack Maldives Pvt. Ltd.
  • MESCO - Maldives Electronic Services Company Pvt. Ltd.
  • Iflix (OTT-Plattform)

Mongolia

English channel DW English

  • DDish TV LLC
  • Iflix (OTT-Plattform)
  • Mongolsat Networks LLC
  • Sansar Cable LLC
  • Skymedia Corporation LLC 
  • Univision LLC

Myanmar

English channel DW English

  • Canal+ Myanmar
  • Iflix (OTT-Plattform)
  • Sky Net - Shwe Than Lwin Media Co. Ltd.

Nepal

English channel DW English

  • NITV Nepal - New IT Venture Corp. 
  • Yupp TV Nepal
  • Iflix (OTT-Plattform)

 

Information on reception via live stream and video on demand.

 

There is no direct-to-home satellite reception available in Asia.

 

You have additional questions regarding the reception or other DW offers?
Do not hesitate to get in touch with the customer service: info@dw.com

Digital reception