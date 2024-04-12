Reception via local partner stations
There are also additional television providers that may offer DW. Please inquire with your local provider for more information on receiving DW.
Japan
English channel DW English
- NITV Japan - New IT Venture Corp.
- SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (OTT Platform)
Kazakhstan
English channel DW English
- Alma-TV
- Allacast / Aziacell
Kyrgyzstan
English channel DW English
Laos
English channel DW English
- LaoSat Asia Pacific Satellite Co., Ltd.
Macau
English channel DW English
Malaysia
English channel DW English
- ABN Asian Broadcasting Network (M) Sdn Bhd
- Astro Go - Measat Broadcast Network Systems
- eTV - eTV Multimedia Sdn Bhd (IPTV)
- Iflix (OTT-Plattform)
- TM Unifi TV
Maledives
English channel DW English
- Dhiraagu - Dhivehi Raajeyge Gulhun PLC
- Medianet Pvt Ltd (J-Sat Communications)
- Schwack Maldives Pvt. Ltd.
- MESCO - Maldives Electronic Services Company Pvt. Ltd.
- Iflix (OTT-Plattform)
Mongolia
English channel DW English
- DDish TV LLC
- Iflix (OTT-Plattform)
- Mongolsat Networks LLC
- Sansar Cable LLC
- Skymedia Corporation LLC
- Univision LLC
Myanmar
English channel DW English
- Canal+ Myanmar
- Iflix (OTT-Plattform)
- Sky Net - Shwe Than Lwin Media Co. Ltd.
Nepal
English channel DW English
- NITV Nepal - New IT Venture Corp.
- Yupp TV Nepal
- Iflix (OTT-Plattform)
Information on reception via live stream and video on demand.
There is no direct-to-home satellite reception available in Asia.
