Japan

English channel DW English

NITV Japan - New IT Venture Corp.

SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (OTT Platform)

Kazakhstan

English channel DW English

Alma-TV

Allacast / Aziacell

Kyrgyzstan

English channel DW English

TELEKLIK LLC

Laos

English channel DW English

LaoSat Asia Pacific Satellite Co., Ltd.

Macau

English channel DW English

Macau Cable TV Ltd.

Malaysia

English channel DW English

ABN Asian Broadcasting Network (M) Sdn Bhd

Astro Go - Measat Broadcast Network Systems

eTV - eTV Multimedia Sdn Bhd (IPTV)

Iflix (OTT-Plattform)

TM Unifi TV

Maledives

English channel DW English

Dhiraagu - Dhivehi Raajeyge Gulhun PLC

Medianet Pvt Ltd (J-Sat Communications)

Schwack Maldives Pvt. Ltd.

MESCO - Maldives Electronic Services Company Pvt. Ltd.

Iflix (OTT-Plattform)

Mongolia

English channel DW English

DDish TV LLC

Iflix (OTT-Plattform)

Mongolsat Networks LLC

Sansar Cable LLC

Skymedia Corporation LLC

Univision LLC

Myanmar

English channel DW English

Canal+ Myanmar

Iflix (OTT-Plattform)

Sky Net - Shwe Than Lwin Media Co. Ltd.

Nepal

English channel DW English

NITV Nepal - New IT Venture Corp.

Yupp TV Nepal

Iflix (OTT-Plattform)

Information on reception via live stream and video on demand.

There is no direct-to-home satellite reception available in Asia.

