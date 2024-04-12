 M - U | Near / Middle East and North Africa: Your guide to receive DW TV | DW | 12.04.2024
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

MENA

M - U

Countries M - U

Reception via local partner stations

There are also additional television providers that may offer DW. Please inquire with your local provider for more information on receiving DW.

Morocco

Arabic channel DW Arabia

  • Alaoula TV
  • Arrabia
  • Arryadia
  • Maroc Telecom
  • SOREAD 2M

Oman

Arabic channel DW Arabia

  • Ooredoo Oman (former Nawras)

Palestinian Territories

Arabic channel DW Arabia

  • Maannews Palestine

Qatar

English channel DW English

  • Ooredoo

Arabic channel DW Arabia

  • Ooredoo

Saudi Arabia

Arabic channel DW Arabia

  • Mobily
  • Aali TV

Tunisia

Arabic channel DW Arabia

  • Hannibal TV
  • Tunisia News Network (TNN)

United Arab Emirates

Arabic channel DW Arabia

  • DU
  • E-Vision Emirates Cable TV & Multimedia (L.L.C.)

 

Information on reception via satellite in Africa and Near / Middle East.

Information on reception via live stream and video on demand.

Information on reception of DW's radio programs in Africa and Near / Middle East.

 

You have additional questions regarding the reception or other DW offers?
Do not hesitate to get in touch with the customer service: info@dw.com

Digital reception