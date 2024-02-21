Mail for Minds - A Word from Peter Limbourg February 2024

The Munich Security Conference unfolded amid the somber news of Alexei Navalny’s death. This latest development poses another challenge for Russians advocating for freedom and democracy in their country. It is therefore all the more important that DW makes every effort to bring independent information to Russia. As MSC’s official international media partner, DW was on-site, offering a German and European perspective on global affairs and putting geopolitical developments into context for our users. DW’s language services conducted 50+ interviews with presidents and ministers of state, members of parliament and experts in German, English, Arabic, Spanish, Russian, Romanian, Polish, Hindi and Farsi. DW’s specials, such as Conflict Zone, provided background interviews and live discussions.

MSC Townhall: DW's Conflict Zone live debate on the future of Israeli-Palestinian relations

Mapped out: Presented at MSC, the new DW format provides users with a mapped representation of the evolution of conflicts

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner: 'I hope Alexei Navalny's sacrifice will give strength to those fighting for a different future in Russia'

DW Russian reaches users inside and outside Russia, providing analysis, exclusive interviews and live updates on developments in Russia following Navalny's death.

Insight into key elections

2024 is the election year. At least 64 countries will hold elections – the potential for disinformation will test even the most robust democracies. This is where DW comes in, with its independent journalism and specialist regional expertise, offering analysis from a multitude of voices so our users can acquire a richer worldview and make informed decisions.

India, the world’s largest democracy, is gearing up for general elections. Tune in to DW's in-depth reportage for insights into the country's political landscape.

DW's coverage of Taiwan’s January elections and exclusive interview with former president Ma Ying-jeou sparked significant debate in Taiwanese society and was picked up by local and international media alike: BBC Chinese, RFA Chinese and VOA Chinese.

Leading news provider on YouTube

A significant milestone: With 5+ million YouTube followers, DW outreaches all other German news outlets. Comparatively, ARD Tagesschau has 1.48m, ZDF Heute 1.13m, Spiegel 1.8m, Welt 1.78m. DW is also the leading English-language broadcaster in the EU, with France24 (2.9m) and Euronews (2.32m). Despite the criticism directed at major platforms, without YouTube, it would be significantly more challenging for international media outlets like DW to connect with audiences in countries facing censorship and internet blockades.

Moodring: The show's depiction of opposing guests finding unexpected common ground has garnered around one million views across languages.

Championing diversity, equity and inclusion

DW airs in 32 languages, with our staff representing over 100 countries. Diversity is at the core of our values! As an organization, we have made significant strides as an LGBTQ+ friendly workplace. DW was the first public-sector organization to achieve the highest score in the Uhlala Group's PRIDE Index for LGBTQI+ equality at the workplace. In 2022, DW also received the Berlin Inclusion Prize for its "Inclusive Vocational Training", and this year, it won a silver Anthem Award in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for its ENTR talk format, Moodring.

Last but not least, without the female perspective, the full picture simply cannot be painted: At DW women now make up 55 percent of senior management. We achieve this without resorting to fixed quotas; instead, it's a collective aspiration driving us forward.

DW Akademie hosts workshop for Sudanese women journalists

In Kenya, the Women’s Perspective workshop aimed to equip Sudanese women journalists covering Sudan's civil war with essential skills for safe and effective fieldwork.

Watch DW English Live – also available in Germany – for round-the-clock news coverage.

Peter Limbourg

Director General

DW is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, it provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world so that people can form their own opinions. DW's work focuses on topics such as freedom and human rights, democracy and the rule of law, world trade and social justice, health education and environmental protection, technology and innovation. DW's TV, online and radio services generate 320 million user contacts every week.

DW Akademie trains journalists worldwide, supports the development of free media, and promotes the German language with free learning opportunities.

