Mail for Minds - A Word from Peter Limbourg January 2024

Stepping into the new year, three DW trainees from Germany, Pakistan and Venezuela present DW's standout programs of 2023, offering a glimpse into the topics that resonate with our audiences. Be sure to check it out!

DW is committed to thorough coverage of the ongoing war in Ukraine and the developments in Israel's war against the terrorist organization Hamas. While Ukraine endures a second winter of war, DW remains a vital source of information particularly in Ukrainian and Russian. According to a recent Forsa survey, DW stands out as the primary and most trusted news source for Ukrainian refugees in Germany.

DW also offers balanced coverage of developments in Israel and Gaza with regional and international expertise. In Haifa, DW special correspondent Aya Ibrahim captures a moment of solidarity between Jewish and Arab Israelis.

Israel: Jewish and Arab activists try to bridge divide

Our reports also give foreign professionals an insight into the opportunities and challenges of life in Germany. And those keen on learning German can take advantage of DW's online German language programs.

Our metrics speak to the growing trust in our reporting. In Latin America, DW Brasil set a record with some 54 million views across all platforms, a testament to the success of DW's strategic distribution partnerships. In Asia, DW Tamil reached nearly 24 million views in November. Committed to digital accessibility, DW Hindi has collaborated with Indian distribution partner Josh to create short videos in Hindi Sign Language on women's health topics.

ARD documentary 'Unbreakable'

The result of a close collaboration within ARD and enriched by DW's regional expertise, Unbreakable sheds light on the struggle for human rights of the Iranian Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi while in prison.

DW Akademie: 'Climate change and the media'

DW Akademie recognizes the central role of environmental journalism in the realization of human rights. Its latest initiative supports journalist training and provides tools for media crisis management amid environmental challenges. The Spanish-language YouTube series Punto Crítico is a case in point.

Watch DW English Live – also available in Germany – for round-the-clock news coverage

DW is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, it provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world so that people can form their own opinions. DW's work focuses on topics such as freedom and human rights, democracy and the rule of law, world trade and social justice, health education and environmental protection, technology and innovation. DW's TV, online and radio services generate 320 million user contacts every week.



DW Akademie trains journalists worldwide, supports the development of free media, and promotes the German language with free learning opportunities.

