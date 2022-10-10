Mental health refers to our emotional, psychological, and social well-being.

According to the World Health Organization, mental health is "a state of well-being in which every individual realizes his or her own potential, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to her or his community." Mental health issues might emerge as hereditary disorders or conditions caused by unpleasant life events and damaged interpersonal connections. Mental disorders often impact daily living, relationships, and physical health. Research shows that high levels of mental health are associated with increased learning, productivity, and positive social relationships, as well as improved physical health and life expectancy.