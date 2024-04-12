 N - R | Deutsche Welle TV - reception information for Europe | DW | 12.04.2024
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

N - R

Countries N - R

Satellitenbild von Europa

Reception via local partner stations

There are also additional television providers that may offer DW. Please inquire with your local provider for more information on receiving DW.

Netherlands

English channel DW English

  • CAI Harderwijk

North Macedonia 

English channel DW English

  • Makedonski Telekom (Max TV)
  • VIP 

Norway

English channel DW English

  • Canal Digital    
  • GET
  • RiksTV

Poland

English channel DW English

  • INEA S.A.
  • NC+ ITI Neovision S.A.
  • Netia SA
  • Orange Polska S.A.
  • SGT S.A.
  • Toya Sp. z o.o.
  • TVP - Telewizja Polska
  • UPC Polska Sp. z o.o.
  • Vectra S.A.

Portugal

English channel DW English

  • NOS
  • nowo
  • vodafone Portugal

Republic of Moldova 

English channel DW English

  • Arax
  • Moldtelecom
  • Orange
  • StarNet

Romania

English channel DW English

  • DCS Akta
  • Orange
  • Telekom Romania
  • UPC 

Russian Federation 

No active partner stations.

 

Information on reception via satellite in Europe.

Information on reception via live stream and video on demand.

 

You have additional questions regarding the reception or other DW offers?
Do not hesitate to get in touch with the customer service: info@dw.com