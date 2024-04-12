Reception via local partner stations

There are also additional television providers that may offer DW. Please inquire with your local provider for more information on receiving DW.

Netherlands

English channel DW English

CAI Harderwijk

North Macedonia

English channel DW English

Makedonski Telekom (Max TV)

VIP

Norway

English channel DW English

Canal Digital

GET

RiksTV

Poland

English channel DW English

INEA S.A.

NC+ ITI Neovision S.A.

Netia SA

Orange Polska S.A.

SGT S.A.

Toya Sp. z o.o.

TVP - Telewizja Polska

UPC Polska Sp. z o.o.

Vectra S.A.

Portugal

English channel DW English

NOS

nowo

vodafone Portugal

Republic of Moldova

English channel DW English

Arax

Moldtelecom

Orange

StarNet

Romania

English channel DW English

DCS Akta

Orange

Telekom Romania

UPC

Russian Federation

No active partner stations.

Information on reception via satellite in Europe.

Information on reception via live stream and video on demand.

You have additional questions regarding the reception or other DW offers?

Do not hesitate to get in touch with the customer service: info@dw.com