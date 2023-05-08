New leadership duo at DW Corporate Communications

Paul Zimmer (Bonn), previously Head of Internal Communications and Managing Editor in the DW Corporate Newsroom, will continue being responsible for internal communications while also taking on responsibility for the corporate social media channels. The former journalist joined DW in 2017. Carla Hagemann (Berlin) will take on responsibility for external communications, which includes the role of Corporate Spokesperson, the contact person for press inquiries from Germany and abroad. At DW, the journalist most recently worked as Executive Assistant and Project Manager for the Managing Director Distribution, Marketing and Technology.

Together, Hagemann and Zimmer will advise executives and project managers on communication-related topics and help shape the foreign broadcaster's communication strategy.

For their excellent work DW Director Peter Limbourg expressly thanks outgoing Head of Corporate Communications Vera Tellmann, who is leaving the company at her own request, and outgoing Corporate Spokesperson Christoph Jumpelt, who will remain with DW.