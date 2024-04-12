Where can I find the DW newsletters and how can I subscribe?

Here, you can select one or more newsletters that you would like to subscribe to. Simply select them with a check mark and click on “Order”. In the window that opens, enter your details and click on “Send”. You are now subscribed to the newsletter(s).

You will receive a confirmation email at the address you provided. Here, you simply need to confirm your subscription by clicking on the link in the email. This is to avoid third parties abusing your email address.

Subscription forms for other languages are listed below.

How can I change the email address for my subscription?

Due to a newsletter provider change this feature is disabled but will be available again in the future.

For the time being, kindly register with your new email address for the desired newsletter.

Why is a newsletter I subscribed to no longer being sent?

Deutsche Welle makes every effort to ensure the best possible delivery of its messages and newsletters.

Nevertheless, if your newsletter has not been sent, please first check whether the newsletter is in your spam folder or was accidentally unsubscribed from.

If the newsletters are constantly marked as spam, please add the newsletter's email address to your contacts and mark it as a trusted sender.

How can I unsubscribe from a Deutsche Welle newsletter?

The link to unsubscribe from a newsletter is not on the newsletter website, but in each newsletter you receive.

You can find a link at the bottom of the newsletter allowing you to unsubscribe at any time.

If you have further questions, please contact us:

info@dw.com