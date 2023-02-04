Norway: Dancing with the killer whale

World champion in the Arctic ice

Guerin-Boeri is a five-time world champion in freediving under ice — that is, diving without an oxygen tank. He can dive more than 120 meters (394 feet) deep and hold his breath for several minutes. In Norway, however, his dives last only about 30 seconds. They take him about 15 meters down — and close to the orcas.The whales are usually not dangerous to humans.