Norway: Dancing with the killer whale

Arthur Guerin-Boeri swims with orcas in the icy Arctic Ocean. For the world champion freediver, this is not just a sporting highlight: Above all, he wants to observe the animals in their natural environment.
Whale in sight
A fin emerges from the depths off the island of Spildra in the Arctic Circle in Norway: An orca, also known as a killer whale, has come up to the surface to breathe. The animals go hunting for herring here in the icy waters of the Kvaenangen Fjord.
Sublime experience
Arthur Guerin-Boeri has been waiting for this sight: The Frenchman has taken a deep breath and dived into the Arctic Ocean, which is almost 3 degrees Celsius (37 degrees Fahrenheit) cold. At times, Arctic winds even push the temperature of the seawater below freezing point. "I find myself in the water next to two predators who accept me. It's majestic," the 38-year-old told the AFP news agency.
World champion in the Arctic ice
Guerin-Boeri is a five-time world champion in freediving under ice — that is, diving without an oxygen tank. He can dive more than 120 meters (394 feet) deep and hold his breath for several minutes. In Norway, however, his dives last only about 30 seconds. They take him about 15 meters down — and close to the orcas.The whales are usually not dangerous to humans.
Underwater ballet with orcas
For a week, Guerin-Boeri dove off the tiny snowy island in the far north, where only a handful of people live. Here, he is following several orcas. "They move in sync, like in a ballet," the diver enthuses. "I would have liked to follow them further, but that's impossible; they are too fast and quickly leave me behind."
Emerging into beauty
"In this environment, you forget the fatigue, the cold and the fear," Guerin-Boeri explains. On his trip to the Arctic Circle, he enjoys nature above all. "When I come to the surface to breathe, I see ice-covered rocks all around me. You're surrounded by beauty."
Rudimentary shelter
Between dives, Arthur Guerin-Boeri shelters from the unforgiving weather in this traditional Norwegian hut. The shelter, which looks more like a small hill, is made of wood and covered with soil and grass. Inside, a fire allows Guerin-Boeri to warm up.
Light in the polar night
There is hardly any daylight during the polar nights. Here, helpers are shining a spotlight to aid Guerin-Boeri. In addition, a storm delayed the search for the orcas. Nevertheless, the effort was worth it, says the extreme sportsman: "I wanted to return to the essence of free diving: exploring the underwater world and making discoveries. And I was rewarded." He plans to return next winter.
Whale in sight
A fin emerges from the depths off the island of Spildra in the Arctic Circle in Norway: An orca, also known as a killer whale, has come up to the surface to breathe. The animals go hunting for herring here in the icy waters of the Kvaenangen Fjord.
Sublime experience
Arthur Guerin-Boeri has been waiting for this sight: The Frenchman has taken a deep breath and dived into the Arctic Ocean, which is almost 3 degrees Celsius (37 degrees Fahrenheit) cold. At times, Arctic winds even push the temperature of the seawater below freezing point. "I find myself in the water next to two predators who accept me. It's majestic," the 38-year-old told the AFP news agency.
World champion in the Arctic ice
Guerin-Boeri is a five-time world champion in freediving under ice — that is, diving without an oxygen tank. He can dive more than 120 meters (394 feet) deep and hold his breath for several minutes. In Norway, however, his dives last only about 30 seconds. They take him about 15 meters down — and close to the orcas.The whales are usually not dangerous to humans.
Underwater ballet with orcas
For a week, Guerin-Boeri dove off the tiny snowy island in the far north, where only a handful of people live. Here, he is following several orcas. "They move in sync, like in a ballet," the diver enthuses. "I would have liked to follow them further, but that's impossible; they are too fast and quickly leave me behind."
Emerging into beauty
"In this environment, you forget the fatigue, the cold and the fear," Guerin-Boeri explains. On his trip to the Arctic Circle, he enjoys nature above all. "When I come to the surface to breathe, I see ice-covered rocks all around me. You're surrounded by beauty."
Rudimentary shelter
Between dives, Arthur Guerin-Boeri shelters from the unforgiving weather in this traditional Norwegian hut. The shelter, which looks more like a small hill, is made of wood and covered with soil and grass. Inside, a fire allows Guerin-Boeri to warm up.
Light in the polar night
There is hardly any daylight during the polar nights. Here, helpers are shining a spotlight to aid Guerin-Boeri. In addition, a storm delayed the search for the orcas. Nevertheless, the effort was worth it, says the extreme sportsman: "I wanted to return to the essence of free diving: exploring the underwater world and making discoveries. And I was rewarded." He plans to return next winter.