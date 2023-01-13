Number of the week: 1.2 million

For most of us, having a comfortable and safe home is a matter of fact. But this is not the case for Brother Efimie, from the Republic of Moldova.

The Bessarabian monk has been living in a cave for almost 19 years, without water, electricity or heating.

When he was young, he traveled the world and now, people come to him. The video about him on the DW Romanian Facebook page achieved 1.2 million video views and 1.1 million minutes watched.