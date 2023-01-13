 Number of the week: 1.2 million | dw.com/figures | DW | 13.01.2023

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

FIGURES

Number of the week: 1.2 million

A video about a Bessarabian monk on the DW Romanian Facebook page achieved 1.2 million video views and 1.1 million minutes watched.

Number of the week, KW 2 EN

For most of us, having a comfortable and safe home is a matter of fact. But this is not the case for Brother Efimie, from the Republic of Moldova.

The Bessarabian monk has been living in a cave for almost 19 years, without water, electricity or heating.

When he was young, he traveled the world and now, people come to him. The video about him on the DW Romanian Facebook page achieved 1.2 million video views and 1.1 million minutes watched.

Christoph Jumpelt, Deutsche Welle, Head of Corporate Communications and Spokesperson

Christoph Jumpelt

Corporate Spokesperson

Corporate Spokesperson

T. +49.228.429-2041

M.+172.267.0951

christoph.jumpelt@dw.com