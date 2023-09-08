Number of the week: 1.6 million

In Lima, concrete walls separate wealthy districts from the most populous and poorest. These walls are symbols for inequality: swimming pools and sports fields on one side, lacking access to drinking water on the other.

Recently, Peru's Constitutional Court ordered the demolition of one of these "walls of shame" because it violates citizens' right to free movement. This fueled a public debate about inequality in the society.

A video by DW Spanish on this topic generated 1.6 million video views and 76,000 interactions on Instagram and 937,000 views and 48,000 interactions on TikTok.

