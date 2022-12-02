Number of the week: 1.7 million

Meliha, who had been sexually abused by her father for years, from the age of 8, is one of the few women who speak about their trauma. She tells her story in a video by "+90" which generates 1.7 million views.
Talking about incest and child abuse is a taboo topic in Turkey – like in many other countries. The Instagram Reel generates 1.7 million views and hundreds of empathetic comments for Meliha's situation, including how important her courage is to raise awareness about the mental and physical abuse of children.