Diesel, Radler, Alster or Berliner Weisse? This is neither about motorization nor about geography. A reel video on the occasion of International Beer Day explains some of the many variants of mixed beer drinks in Germany. The video generated 1.8 million video views and over 80.000 interactions on Instagram DW Travel and over 1 million video views on Facebook DW Travel.

Watch the video on Facebook or on Instagram.