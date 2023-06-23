Number of the week: 2 million

A video with the speech of Noble Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov at GMF has 2 million views on the Youtube channel DW Russian.

"Russia is no longer Europe, the window to Europe is closed and barred," Muratov, editor-in-chief of the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, said at the Global Media Forum on Monday.

The same video generated 1.8 million views on the Facebook channel DW Russian. On Youtube, most usage originated from Russia, on Facebook - from Ukraine.

