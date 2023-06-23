 Number of the week: 2 million | dw.com/figures | DW | 23.06.2023

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Video of Nobel laureate Muratov has 2 mio views.

Number of the week: 2 million

A video with the speech of Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov at GMF has 2 million views on the Youtube channel "DW Russian".

Number of the week, KW 36 EN

A video with the speech of Noble Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov at GMF has 2 million views on the Youtube channel DW Russian.

"Russia is no longer Europe, the window to Europe is closed and barred," Muratov, editor-in-chief of the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, said at the Global Media Forum on Monday.

The same video generated 1.8 million views on the Facebook channel DW Russian. On Youtube, most usage originated from Russia, on Facebook - from Ukraine.

Watch the video here

Christoph Jumpelt, Deutsche Welle, Head of Corporate Communications and Spokesperson

Christoph Jumpelt

 

T. +49.228.429-2041

M.+172.267.0951

christoph.jumpelt@dw.com