 Number of the week: 2 million | dw.com/figures | DW | 21.07.2023

FIGURES

Number of the week: 2 million

A video on the "DW Euromaxx" Instagram account that asks which ingredient Italians would never accept on their pizza generated over 2 million views.

Number of the week, KW 36 EN

When it comes to pizza, it's clear that Italians have strong feelings about one particular topping. In fact, there were even rumours about a legal ban on it. That's why DW Euromaxx tried to answer the really big question on the streets of Naples: Pineapple on pizza - YES or NO? 

The video generated more than 2 million views on Instagram. You can find it here.

