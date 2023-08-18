Number of the week: 2.4 million

Raghvendra Kumar is known as the "Helmet Man" in India. After a friend of his died in a traffic accident because he was not wearing a helmet, Raghvendra began distributing helmets to motorcyclists on his own initiative. His commitment cost him his job, he even had to sell his apartment. Despite this, Raghvendra is happy and proud to save lives and bring about positive change in society.

