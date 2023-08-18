 Number of the week: 2.4 million | dw.com/figures | DW | 18.08.2023

FIGURES

Number of the week: 2.4 million

A report by DW Hindi about a man handing out helmets to motorcyclists on India's roads generated 2.4 million views and over 220,000 interactions on Facebook.

Raghvendra Kumar is known as the "Helmet Man" in India. After a friend of his died in a traffic accident because he was not wearing a helmet, Raghvendra began distributing helmets to motorcyclists on his own initiative. His commitment cost him his job, he even had to sell his apartment. Despite this, Raghvendra is happy and proud to save lives and bring about positive change in society.

You can watch the video on Facebook.

