FIGURES

Number of the week: 5.2 million

Two videos on the Twitter account "DW Science" have achieved a combined 5.2 million views.

The two videos produced by DW Science, both just under 3 minutes long, vividly explain how two of our body's most important organs - the stomach and the liver - work.

 

