Number of the week: 5.7 million

Women in Akbelen Forest: Women villagers and environmental activists protest against the cutting down of trees in Akbelen Forest near İkizköy in Muğla/Turkey to make way for the expansion of a coal mine. The protesters were sprayed with tear gas and some of them were even taken into custody.

The reel on Plus90's Instagram channel showing the women of İkizköy and their statements against the felling of the trees has reached over 5.7 million views and has been viewed 7.2 million times on the Instagram account of partner platform Onedio.

Watch the video here.