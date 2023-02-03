 Number of the week: 638,000 | dw.com/figures | DW | 03.02.2023

FIGURES

Number of the week: 638,000

An #EcoLatamDW video by DW Español has 638,000 views and 51,000 interactions on Facebook.

Number of the week KW5 2023 | 638,000

In the Atacama desert, the region with the highest solar radiation in the world, the first concentrated solar power plant in Latin America is erected. Cerro Dominador can generate electricity even at night. It consists of more than ten thousand giant mirrors and a special storage system. Chile thus advances towards its goal of eliminating coal from its energy matrix.

You can watch the #EcoLatamDW video by DW Español here

