Number of the week: 638,000

In the Atacama desert, the region with the highest solar radiation in the world, the first concentrated solar power plant in Latin America is erected. Cerro Dominador can generate electricity even at night. It consists of more than ten thousand giant mirrors and a special storage system. Chile thus advances towards its goal of eliminating coal from its energy matrix.
